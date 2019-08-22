Co-worker arrested in fatal stabbing at college campus

Police investigate a car where a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator was stabbed to death, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

A co-worker has been arrested in the slaying of a retired California college administrator who was stabbed to death on campus, police said.

Chuyen Vo, 51, is accused of killing Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, who was found in a car in a campus parking lot with “numerous” stab wounds on Monday morning, according to authorities.

A “crude incendiary device” was left in a backpack underneath Chan’s car, as well as items that could be used in a kidnapping, like zip-ties and wigs, police said.

Authorities believe Vo — who was arrested at his home Wednesday night for murder — acted alone, Fullerton Police Chief Robert Dunn said at a news conference on Thursday.

Chan was the director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until he retired in 2017, CSU Fullerton President Framroze Virjee said. Chan returned to campus as a special consultant in 2019.

While the suspect and victim were co-workers at CSU Fullerton, authorities are still working with prosecutors to determine a motive, the chief said.

Police use a bloodhound while searching for a suspect that stabbed to death a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator, Aug. 19, 2019 in Fullerton, Calif.more +

Police did not say if the suspect worked with Chan before his retirement or when he returned to campus this year.

Virjee said earlier this week that Chan “was beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family.”