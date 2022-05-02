Greensboro, Ga. (Peach Bowl Challenge) – The Peach Bowl Challenge today announced the official pairings for its 15th annual charity golf tournament. An 11-team field of current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of the $330,000 charity purse May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta.

Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams. The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. This year’s event will also feature a skills challenge that includes Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions within the round.

Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. The first-place duo will split $60,000 between the two winning coaches’ charities, while the remainder of the purse will be divided based on the finish of the other teams.

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.7 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

Dino Babers is paired up with Georgia Tech coach Chan Gailey. For a complete list of pairings click here.

About Peach Bowl, Inc.:

Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football’s most charitable bowl organization, having donated $58.9 million to organizations in need since 2002.

Our Events:

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of the New Year’s Six bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff including a CFP Semifinal every third year and top-ranked teams from around the country in the other two years of each cycle. Over its 54 years, the game has drawn 3.1 million fans in attendance, a total television audience of 209.6 million viewers on ESPN, delivered $221 million in team payouts, and has created $786.3 million in direct economic impact for Atlanta and Georgia.

Our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the nation’s longest-running kickoff game and has reshaped the opening weekend in college football. Over 17 games since 2008, the game has regularly hosted the nation’s top teams and has drawn 1.1 million fans, 87.4 million television viewers, distributed $101.3 million in team payouts, and created an additional $498.5 million in economic impact.

The Peach Bowl Challenge is the nation’s premier charity golf tournament featuring top current and former college football coaches. Hosted at the beautiful Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta each spring, the event has generated $8.7 million for the various foundations and charities supported by its coaches.

The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC is college football’s most coveted national coaching award. Named for legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, The Dodd Trophy annually honors the FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity.

For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com, follow our social media platforms @CFAPeachBowl or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CFAPeachBowl.