Coast Guard warns of thin ice on area lakes

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding people to use caution near ice along Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and the Finger Lakes.

The Coast Guard says the current thickness of ice along these bodies of water is lower than past seasons due to the weather, which results in weak ice formations and hazardous conditions. They are reminding the public to not venture out onto the ice. There have been many accidents over the past few weeks due to weak ice.

“There have been multiple accidents due to ice instability over the past few weeks resulting in persons falling into the ice-cold water and total loss of personal recreational equipment, like snowmobiles and ATVs, in the vicinity of Alexandria Bay and Oneida Lake,” the Coast Guard said in a release.