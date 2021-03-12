A murder suspect was mistakenly released from Rikers Island due to a clerical error, and he remained on the loose as of Friday morning.

Christopher Buggs, 26, was let out Tuesday. He faces second-degree murder charges for a shooting in Brooklyn in 2018.

Following his release, a captain, an assistant deputy warden and two correction officers have been suspended.

However, the head of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said his officers are being used as scapegoats.

Union President Benny Boscio Jr. called out the Department of Correction for suspending his officers and questioned why the commanding officer was not disciplined.

“It always comes to scapegoating the lower level,” he said.

Boscio also discussed the city’s decision to end solitary confinement following the death of inmate Layleen Polanco.

He said it’s a recipe for disaster because he said his officers are being attacked, and without solitary confinement, inmates who do wrong won’t be punished.