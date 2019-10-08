Cobb campaign releases Q3 fundraising numbers

October 7 (CANTON) —Today, Tedra Cobb, Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District released fundraising numbers for the third financial quarter.

● Over $250,000 raised in Q3

● Over $500,000 cash on hand

● Over $655,000 raised for the 2020 cycle

● ⅔ of contributions came from inside NY21

● 85% of contributions came from New York State

● 1,935 individual donors

● $0 from corporate PACs

● $0 from insurance and pharmaceutical companies

“I am proud of the support we have received,” said Cobb. “People are tired of the gridlock in Washington and Congresswoman Stefanik is part of the problem. Stefanik has spent her career in DC climbing the partisan political ladder and supporting policies that hurt Northern New York families. She voted to kick 64,000 people off their healthcare, to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions and supports privatizing Social Security and Medicare to benefit her corporate donors.

The differences between us couldn’t be more clear. I have spent 30 years fighting for Northern New York families, whether it was to expand access to health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, or as a volunteer firefighter. ”