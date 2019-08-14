Coca-Cola to release holiday flavors in September

(CNN)– Coca-Cola is skipping the Pumpkin Spiced Lattes and is going straight to the holiday season. The company will launch two holiday flavors in September.

The company will be launching a cinnamon-flavored Coca-Cola on September 30, 2019. At the same time, they plan to launch a spiced cranberry version of Sprite.

The Zero Sugar version of the cinnamon-flavored Coca-Cola was such a huge hit in the U.K. that the company has decided to bring it to the states. No word yet on whether or not we will be seeing the Zero Sugar version or a regular version instead.