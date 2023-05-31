CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making a terroristic threat. Brendan Ryder, 29, was arrested in March after police responded to a bomb threat at a childcare center.

According to the police, Ryder called the center on Wednesday afternoon and stated, “bomb threat”. The center was evacuated, and the children and staff moved to a safe location. Law enforcement and K9 officers searched the building and found no evidence of explosives.

According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, Ryder pleaded guilty on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1.