Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year

Coca Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee next year.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.
Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
LATEST STORIES:
- Back to school during a pandemic: North Country teachers share their perspectives
- ‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Gohmert’s daughter says
- Gov. Cuomo on hand for opening of St. Nicholas Shrine
- Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
- Fauci tells WGN News he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021