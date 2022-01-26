(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Lake effect snow winds down Tuesday night setting the stage for a quiet, cold day on Wednesday with high temperatures in the single digits and teens. Another quiet day is expected Thursday with a cold front approaching Thursday evening. That front sweeps through Thursday night into Friday with a chance for snow showers. Maybe 1-2″ to end the week.

On Saturday, a strong coastal storm will impact New England and may brush our area. That means low chances for some light snow during the first half of the weekend. Otherwise, breezy and cold with highs in the teens on both days.

Looking ahead to next week, the brutally cold pattern looks to come to an end and temperatures get back closer to normal.

