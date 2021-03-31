Cold Case Arrest: Man charged with homicide 44 years after bodies found in Carbon County

EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is charged with criminal homicide after two bodies were identified almost 45 years after they were first discovered on the bank of the Lehigh River.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, the bodies were found on December 20, 1976 in East Side Borough, Carbon County. The two bodies were a female and a near-term fetus.

The remains have been identified as Evelyn Colon, 15, of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Luis Sierra, 63, of Ozone Park, New York, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide after numerous interviews and investigational processes were conducted following Colon’s identification.

Sierra is in custody and awaiting extradition.