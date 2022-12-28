GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the city of Glens Falls put out a notice declaring that an area of wooded trails would be closed. Cole’s Woods was closed due to a loss of proper lighting.

The city said that wind damage knocked out lighting at Cole’s Woods during foul weather late last week, leaving the trails in poor condition. A crew was out on Wednesday to resolve the issue, but the city did not give an estimate on when work might be complete.

Cole’s Woods is an area at the north end of Glens Falls, running between Crandall Park and the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Its trails pass behind businesses that operate along the Route 9 corridor.

Since 1971, Cole’s Woods has offered trails used for cross-country skiing, as well as snowshoe trails. Halfway Brook runs through the woods. The forest was named for Normal Cole, who once operated a blacksmith business across the street from what is now the Glens Falls YMCA.