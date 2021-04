(WIVB) — College sports fans are allowed back in the stands to cheer on their favorite teams.

There are restrictions, though.

Large venues that hold more than 1,500 people indoors are capped at 10 percent capacity. That number is 20 percent for outdoor venues with a capacity of 2,500 people.

For small college sports venues, two spectators per player are allowed, with a limit of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.