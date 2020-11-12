Columbia County warns of COVID-19 exposure at funeral home

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Department of Health announced, anyone who attended a funeral at the Sacco Funeral Home should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. One person who attended the funeral later tested positive for the virus.

The exposure happened on Monday, November 9 at the Sacco Funeral Home on Healy Boulevard in Greenport.

In a prepared statement Health Director Jack Mabb commented:

“The funeral home has indicated that all individuals who attended wore masks and social distancing was encouraged. Because of this, the Health Department considers the risk to the more than 100 attended to be low, nonetheless, the risk remains,” Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb