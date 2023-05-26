SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After many questions and concerns about the dog renamed Hope, left to die in the basement of a Syracuse home, NewsChannel 9 has something to show you.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano, Humane CNY’s Director Maureen Davison gave us an update on how Hope is making a comeback.

This is hope today. She’s gained four pounds, she’s eating and all of her organs are good. She can stand on her own and there’s no doubt that she loves to play.

All of that is thanks to Humane CNY, the veterinary medical center of Central New York and Animal Alliance Greater Syracuse Leg Up Fund, Hope is making a strong comeback.

When she came into their care, there were doubts she would pull through.

“She had gone into cardiac arrest. They did CPR, they resuscitated her, she had multiple plasma transfusions. Her blood wouldn’t clot. She had a high fever,” said Davidson.

But Hope is a fighter.

“The first few days were touch and go,” said Davison. “So then after three or four days, the doctor came in and called me, and was like…She’s up. She wagged her tail. We’re not out of the woods, but she’s alive.”

While visiting, Hope gave Christie Casciano lots of love, giving her hisses and Christie giving Hope hugs.

“She’s doing really well. She’s gained a lot of strength, but she’s got a long ways to go rebuilding that muscle,” said Davidson.

Hope still has a very long road ahead of her, but she’s getting the best of care thanks to Humane CNY, who’s Hope’s current foster family, bonding with her and giving her excellent care.

“When we hear of an animal in need, for multiple reasons, we want that dog, or cat, cause we have had cats as well to be able to live the life they should have had,” said Jacqui Foss, Board President of Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse. “It tugs at your heart, and you want to give that animal a chance. The inspiration, this dog wanted to live.”

Abused and now adored. A new chapter filled with love and hope.

Animal Alliance is currently raising money for Hopes medical expenses. So far they have raised $8,000 but are just short a few thousand to help cover all the costs. If you want to help out, head to Syracuse Police’s Facebook page or the Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse page if you want to help.