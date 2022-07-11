UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – 2020 was a difficult year, and 2021 was only a little better. We were all ready to get our lives back to normal, but variant strains of COVID-19 and other issues presented a whole new set of challenges. Boilermaker President Mark Donovan and Race Director Jim Stasaitis explain how they navigated the 2021 obstacles, and eventually how the race made its way back to its usual weekend this year.