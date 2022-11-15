ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Jo Koy is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on February 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. This stop is part of his World Tour.

Koy recently starred in the movie “Easter Sunday,” which is based on his life experiences and stand-up comedy. Koy’s been doing stand-up comedy around the world including at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines, The Forum in Los Angeles, the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

He also recently headlined the New York Comedy Festival at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 17 at noon. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.