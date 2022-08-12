SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Judy Gold is bringing her brutally honest comedy to The Mansion of Saratoga on August 18. For three decades, the New York City comedian has dished out spunky and unabridged humor.

The cabaret-style show, complete with dinner, will be held on the tented deck of the George West Victorian mansion on Route 29, which is about six miles from downtown Saratoga Springs. Gold will be performing her “Yes, I Can Say That” act, sprouted from her critically acclaimed book of the same title.

Gold has recorded stand-up specials for Comedy Central, HBO and LOGO, which is the first cable network made for the LGBTQ+ community. She also stars on Showtime’s new series “First Lady” as Elizabeth Read, and on the upcoming third season of “City On A Hill” as Cassandra Kassell. Furthermore, Gold is a writer and actress for FX’s “Better Things.”

From 1999-2010, Gold was the host of HBO’s “At the Multiplex with Judy Gold” and she also won two Emmy awards for writing and producing “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” She is the host of “Kill Me Now,” a weekly podcast where she interviews celebrities about what frustrates them.

Frequently, Gold is seen on The Food Network. Her website is JudyGold.com and her Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok is @jewdygold.

The August 18 show kicks off at 6 pm with dinner and drinks. Tickets are $60 and the comedy starts at 8 pm. Gold is special as the only comedian for The Mansion’s 2022 801 concert series lineup.