ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Steve Treviño is set to perform at The Egg on September 28, 2023. This stop is part of his “America’s Favorite Husband Tour.”

Treviño is a stand-up comedian, writer, and producer. He has released several stand-up specials, including his 2014 hit “Relatable” on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.