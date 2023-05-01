BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a movie the Bills Mafia will likely relate to. “Unbillievable” was shot in the Queen City and it’s all about the ups and downs Bills fans have come to know.

The final day of filming was shot at Salvatore’s on Sunday, where the coat room was transformed into a casino betting window.

The fictional comedy tells the story of one family with three generations of Buffalo Bills fans, who come together to watch the Bills play in the biggest game in team history.

“Everything that can go wrong at this watch party basically goes wrong,” said screenwriter and co-director, Scott Rubin. Rubin is also the producer and lead actor for the film. “It’s like a natural for comedy because we’re the ultimate lovable losers.”

Rubin is no stranger to the film industry — he’s the former editor-in-chief of National Lampoon. The film aims to have a family flair similar to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” for example.

Nearly everyone, including Rubin, is local.

“Scott Rubin is one of the funniest guys. National Lampoon’s is a classic,” said Jon Ceasar, who plays gambler #1 in the film. “So, it was just a chance for me, a local actor here, to work with someone like that.”

Rubin discussed why he decided to make the movie.

“It’s an important story because it’s us,” he said. “This is a story about us. Usually, when they make a football movie it’s about the team. This is one about us and about what we go through.”

The film is scheduled to be released in September or early October. The details on how you can watch it are still being finalized.