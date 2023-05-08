SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Common Roots Brewing Company has come a long way since the fire. After losing its original space in a spring 2019 blaze, the South Glens Falls brewery has rebuilt, with a second building now on the rise across the street. Next, the company is looking to plant new roots further south.

Common Roots is set to purchase CH Evans Brewery at the Albany Pump Station. In a joint announcement on Thursday, the company announced that it would purchase the pump station building and take over operations starting in November.

“We are both excited and humbled to be continuing the CH Evans legacy while bringing this historic building into the Common Roots family,” said owners Christian and Bert Weber in a release. “We are thrilled to be able to continue the historic operations at the Albany Pump Station while expanding the Common Roots brand there.”

The Weber family was introduced to CH Evans owner Neil Evans through a mutual friend. The Albany brewery owner was looking to sell to someone who would keep the company’s existing traditions intact. HC Evans has operated at the Albany water pump station since 1999, a time which has included renovations and investment. CH Evans originally started in Hudson, in 1786.

CH Evans will officially be under Common Roots’ domain effective this November, and includes the building’s brewery, restaurant and event spaces. The acquisition marks Common Roots’ first move outside of South Glens Falls since its opening in 2014.

“My family and I are grateful that Bert and Christian and the Common Roots Brewing Company team are able to carry on the CH Evans brewing tradition in New York State,” said Evans. “My family started this business back in the 1780s, and I have carried that tradition on. To see that it will be carried forward in capable hands is very exciting for my family and our CH Evans staff.”

Following the fire and COVID-19 shutdown, Common Roots reopened with a fresh home in 2020. In 2022, the company expanded next door across West Marion Avenue, turning its slice of South Glens Falls into something like a campus. The addition was conceived to up the company’s output to 12,000 barrels of beer per year.