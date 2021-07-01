Common Roots invites customers to get involved on the charitable side of things

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been nearly a year since Common Roots Brewing reopened newly-assembled doors, the result of a construction process that came thanks to a lot of community aid after the old brewery and taproom burned in 2019.

And now the brewery is offering a new way to give back, that doesn’t come in a can or a pint glass.

On Wednesday, the brewery held the first-ever drive for the Common Roots Foundation. Officially started in May, the foundation aims to help sustainability and business in the surrounding area.

So far, that aid has included work at an AIM Services community garden in Gansevoort.

Customers at the taproom were invited on Wednesday to consider pledging at one of several levels of financial help to bolster the nonprofit forward as it gets going on a path that includes plans to create grant opportunities for businesses that could use help of their own later this year.

More about the foundation can be found online.