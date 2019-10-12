Community Bulletin Board: 10-12-19

MILAN (AP) — Even as his U.S. career seemingly winds down amid accusations of sexual harassment, opera legend Placido Domingo remains on the bill of a host of European opera houses. But cracks, even if slight, are beginning to show in his support.

The 78-year-old singer who rose to stardom as a tenor has been confirmed to sing the baritone title role in "Nabucco" at the Zurich Opera House in Switzerland on Sunday.