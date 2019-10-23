Community Bulletin Board: 10-23-19

MADRID (AP) — The grandson of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco said that Thursday's planned exhumation of his grandfather's body is a "profanation" and that Spain's interim government wants to turn it into a rally before a Nov. 10 general election.

Francisco Franco Martínez-Bordiú spoke to The Associated Press hours before Franco's remains were due to be moved from a grandiose mausoleum to a more discreet cemetery.