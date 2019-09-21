Community Bulletin Board: 9-21-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This is the time of year when the cast of HBO's "Veep" would usually be shooting a new season. Now that the show is done, actor Tony Hale says they'll have to settle for getting together at the Emmy Awards.

"Obviously, a win would be so much fun," Hale said at Friday night's reception for nominees. "But it's more a celebration just to be together. This is around the time we'd be shooting, so we're just kind of sad. So, it'd be nice to see each other and just kind of celebrate the culmination of ... the seven-year journey we had."