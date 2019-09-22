Community Bulletin Board: 9-22-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Paul Cook served 26 years as a Marine and was awarded two Purple Heart medals for combat wounds suffered in Vietnam. But amid his seventh year in Congress, the aching and discouraged California Republican has decided he's endured enough.

At 76 and nursing brittle knees that make cross-country flights an ordeal, Cook is past the age when many lawmakers head home. Cook, who announced last week that he won't seek reelection next year, is the oldest of 18 House Republicans who have said they are leaving.