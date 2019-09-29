Community Bulletin Board: 9-29-19

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte native William Byron will lead the field to green at home track Charlotte Motor Speedway with his championship chances on the line.

The playoff field of 16 drivers will be cut by four at the end of Sunday's race and Byron sits in the final transfer spot. He holds a two-point advantage over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, who was in danger of elimination even before he crashed in final practice and had to go to a backup Chevrolet.