Community Bulletin Board: 9-6-19

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — U.S. border agents took a Salvadoran woman who was eight months pregnant to the hospital when she suffered premature contractions, then forced her to leave the country under the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy, the woman and her lawyer said.

Attorney Jodi Goodwin said the woman was waiting Wednesday with her 3-year-old daughter in a makeshift tent camp in Matamoros, Mexico, next to an international bridge connecting Matamoros to Brownsville, Texas.