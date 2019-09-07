Community Bulletin Board: 9-7-19

The Czech Republic defeated Brazil 93-71 on Saturday to keep itself in the hunt for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals with an easy win over the previously unbeaten South Americans.

Tomas Satoransky scored 20 points, added nine assists and had seven rebounds for the Czechs (3-1), who will play Greece on Monday. Ondrej Balvin scored 15 and Patrik Auda added 14 for the winners.