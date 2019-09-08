Community Bulletin Board: 9-8-19

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — With a series of tweets, President Donald Trump has upended nearly a year of U.S.-Taliban negotiations on ending America's longest war. He has "called off" the talks and asserted that a planned secret meeting between him and Taliban leaders at Camp David, set for Sunday just days before the 9/11 anniversary, is now canceled. The Taliban have not immediately commented, raising questions about whether Trump's dramatic move was a face-saving attempt after the deal his envoy said had been reached "in principle" faced serious challenges in recent days.

Here's a look at the negotiations on a deal that Trump had wanted quickly, calling it "ridiculous" that the U.S. was still in Afghanistan after nearly 18 years and billions of dollars spent.