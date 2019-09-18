Community Fund accepting proposals for funding of local projects, initiatives

Six Town Community Fund Committee member Barb Greene, right, Henderson, presents a $400 grant to Mary E. Bidwell, director, Henderson Free Library. The library received the grant during the 2018 funding cycle to help it celebrate the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Henderson Social Library this year.

ADAMS — Nonprofit organizations that serve the southern Jefferson County towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, and Worth may now apply this fall for a grant from the Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The fund supports projects, activities, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the targeted communities. Applications are due no later than Friday, November 15. Now is the time for potential applicants to identify their needs and start working on a project budget and lining up additional sources of funding. Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible and encouraged to apply.

“We welcome all nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the quality of life in our south Jefferson County communities to consider this opportunity,” said Dave Zembiec, Six Town Community Fund committee chairman. “We look forward to working with all who are committed to strengthening our region.”

Since 2015, the Six Town Community Fund has awarded a total of $27,550 in grants to 30 different community service projects and programs in southern Jefferson County. These have included community improvement projects, youth programs, new events, equipment purchases, and facility upgrades. Projects are evaluated based on their overall community benefit, effective use of grant money, and the ability of the applicant to successfully implement the project. Visit https://issuu.com/nnycf to read the latest issue of “Six Town Connections” and learn about recent projects made possible by the Six Town Community Fund.

Interested organizations should contact Max DelSignore, Northern New York Community Foundation assistant director at 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org, to discuss potential projects.

