Community group calls for Buffalo traffic enforcement reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Community members are calling for changes to traffic enforcement in the area.

The Buffalo Police Department recently announced it will eliminate its traffic unit effective in two weeks.

The Fair Fines and Fees Coalition says this is not reform.

The coalition also challenges the police department’s claim that this action will save the city money.

Representatives from the group believe the department is disbanding the traffic unit because of a shortfall due to the pandemic.

“The city has not said how this will save any money, it hasn’t put forward any figures and at this point in time when we are so much in debt as a city without federal aid, those details and numbers are really important.” Colleen Kristich, Researcher, Partnership for the Public Good

The coalition says it’s difficult to know if this is a temporary measure.

The group says they would like to see those officers moved into other city departments, where there may be vacancies. Or be removed from the force.

BPD Capt. Jeff Rinaldo released the following statement on Friday:

“Our goal with this move is to help further reduce the overtime costs within the department and improve the quality of services we provide to the residents and visitors of the City. Traffic enforcement is still one of the biggest areas of concern from residents. This year alone, over 1,060 complaints to date have been received by the City’s 311 system for traffic issues. These issues include motorists running stop signs, red lights and the dangers these actions bring to drivers and pedestrians alike. Any reduction in the number of officers, would only cause overtime costs to increase.” -BPD Capt. Jeff Rindalo