Community members clean street after Troy shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While there are no city cameras on Old Sixth Avenue, Troy police are sifting through videos as they continue to investigate the death of Ayshawn Davis. Today, the community coming together to quite literally clean up the streets.

“Today was really about cleaning up the block and maybe if we show the city that we care about about where we live, maybe they will care,” explained Crystal Walker.

With brooms, rakes, and garbage bags in hand, people of all ages in Troy gathered on Old Sixth Avenue to pick up trash and debris from the street, the area where 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis was shot and killed late Sunday night.

“He was a positive kid,” said Jeff Curry. “He was against guns. He wanted to march and get guns out of the city. He always wanted to have these things away from him, and he wanted to get his neighborhood better first before he made anywhere else better.”

While the clean up was happening in honor of Davis, a bullet casing was found. Police documenting and collecting it for evidence.

Members of the city, including Troy’s Deputy Mayor and City Council President, Carmella Mantello were there to show their support.

“We have seen way too much violence here and we are gonna do whatever we can to take back our streets,” said Mantello.

While Mayor Patrick Madden did not speak to News 10 on-camera, he released a statement on Monday stating,

“We urge anyone with information on this tragic incident to contact the Troy police department. Confronting gun violence requires the support and assistance of the entire community.”

Those who knew Davis said we should lead by his example.

“We should all be living like him,” said Prior. “Non-violent.”

A public safety meeting is expected to be held next week in the City of Troy.

