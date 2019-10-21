Community members invited to JCC writing workshops

The Jefferson Community College (JCC) English Department is hosting a writing workshop series titled Brown Bag Scribes every Friday from 12:20 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. in Jules Center (Building 6), Room 6-110, through December 6, 2019. Individuals just beginning to explore writing as a new vocation and published authors alike are welcome to attend. There is no cost.

Brown Bag Scribes offers a low-stress, low-pressure environment for writers to work on their craft simultaneously with others who share the same passion. English department faculty will provide themes for each workshop for those who need inspiration although attendees may choose to write about their own topic. No one is required to share their work.

Workshop dates and themes are:

October 18 – Family

October 25 – Horror/fear

November 8 – Nature

November 15 – Love/hate

November 22 – Praise/Thanksgiving

December 6 – Seasons

Workshops will not be held on November 1 or November 29.

In addition to Brown Bag Scribes, JCC will hold workshops for folks interested in taking the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) challenge to pen a 50,000 word manuscript between November 1 and November 30.

Inquiries about Brown Bag Scribes may be directed to the JCC English Department at 315-786-2328 or email jjones3@sunyjefferson.edu.

Brown Bag Scribes is one component of the North Country Writers Series sponsored by the JCC English Department.