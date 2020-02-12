Community mourns NY teen killed in accident

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friends, family members, teachers, and others in the small community of Green Island came together Monday night to remember the life of 17-year-old Brandon Sylvester.

Brandon was killed by a car while crossing Interstate 787 on Saturday night. The candlelight vigil also paid tribute to three other teenagers hurt in the crash.

With only 280 students in the entire district, the superintendent says the school is like a family. She says students really came together on their first day back since the tragedy.

The day was solemn. The students and teachers rallied together to remember Brandon. They created posters, shared memories, and sent get well wishes to the other injured students.

Near the end of the vigil, the community moved from the gymnasium outside to the gazebo. There, they lit candles, said prayers, and sang songs.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.