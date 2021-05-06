Companies celebrate National Nurses Day with freebies, discounts

A health care worker makes the shape of a heart with her hands behind a window at Jacobi Medical Center on April 17, 2020 in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In honor of National Nurses Day, some companies are thanking health care workers with freebies and discounts.

National Nurses Week runs through May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The companies include Chipotle, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, McAlister’s Deli, Outback Steakhouse, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Staples. Here’s a list of freebies and promotions: