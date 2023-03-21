CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Concert in the Catskills is set to take place at the historic Catskill Point on June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Country star Michael Ray is headlining the event.

Ray will be joined by Spencer Crandall and Ian Flanigan. Ray is best known for the songs “Think a Little Less” and “Whiskey and Rain.” Crandall is best known for the song “My Person.” Flanigan is a Saugerties native who appeared on season 19 of “The Voice.”

Catskill Point is located at 1 Main Street in Catskill. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Concert in the Catskills website.