Confederate flags, drones, cigarettes: What you can and can’t bring to Go Bowling at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As tens of thousands of people make their way to Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen, 18 News has a list of prohibited items for NASCAR weekend to make sure it’s an enjoyable weekend for everyone.

Last year, NASCAR announced that “the display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.” This will be the first time the confederate flag is prohibited at WGI’s NASCAR weekend.

Prohibited Items

Weapons of any description

Illegal drugs

Live or excessively loud music

ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds, motorcycles

Water balloon launchers (or any other form of launching device)

“Super soakers”

Unregistered golf carts

Circus tents or party tents over the size of 15 feet x 15 feet

Awnings over 20 feet x 10 feet

Box, rental or lift trucks, cargo vehicles or cargo trailers

Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles

Foam or hard-sided coolers regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives not longer than 3 inches in length when closed or longer than 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multi-purpose tool) with a knife blade longer than 3 inches

Displays of the confederate flag

Glass or ceramic containers of any kind

Dry ice

Umbrellas

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray)

Selfie sticks

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Permitted Items

One backpack per person (maximum size of 18”x18”x14”) or clutch bag/fanny pack (maximum size of 4.5”x 6.5”)

One soft-sided cooler per person (maximum size of 14x14x14)

Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)

Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in clear bag or soft sided cooler, to include alcoholic beverages (no glass containers) *unless prohibited by state law

Ice

Insulated cups –maximum size of 64 oz.

Cameras, binoculars, scanners and headsets that can be worn over the neck, belt, or carried in a clear bag

iPads, tablets, and laptop computers

Seat cushions without metal components

Cigarettes and lighters

Service animals

Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct any other fan’s view of event

