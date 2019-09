NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi and other representatives are pushing back against a New York City proposal that would end the choice of having flavored milk in downstate schools.

The 22nd District democrat says the move would hurt children’s health and upstate dairy farmers’ bottom lines.

Brindisi fired off a letter to New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio highlighting his concerns. It was co-signed by two Upstate New York republicans: John Katko and Elise Stefanik.