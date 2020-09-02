Congressman Mike Conaway speaks on next stimulus package and party lines

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox24) – With the election just weeks away, Congressman Mike Conaway believes the next round of checks will be a no-show.

However, he believes the inability of congress to make decisions may be attributed to the dissonance between two parties.

“That lack of civility, that lack of self-control, and drive to try to paint the other side, and both sides do it, as being evil, awful, terrible people doesn’t allow us to compromise when we need to,” explained Conaway.

As the country heads into September, there is not much movement on another aid package. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, testified Tuesday before the House Subcommittee.

“I believe a bipartisan agreement still should be reached,” said Mnuchin.

But Conaway says it is the finger-pointing that is counterproductive to their mission.

“You can watch the rhetoric on the debates. As soon as people start to lose on the battle of ideas, they start calling you names,” said Conaway. “We’re going to have to try and find our better selves, our better angels so to speak.”

Both sides are about $1 trillion away from meeting each other in the middle, but Conaway claims another relief package will do more harm for generations to come.

“I don’t think there’s a grandparent out there that would look at their grandchild and say, ‘Go borrow $1,200 from the bank, give me the $1,200, and then go work it out with the bank.’ It’s all borrowed money.”

Conaway says piggy-backing a stimulus package following the funding of the federal government is unlikely. He believes enough government programs are in place right now to help Americans.

“Food banks are distributing record amounts of food every week and every months to folks who are having a hard time. We then have a personal responsibility to take care of our own families as well,” said Conaway. “If they’re making too much money to qualify for those programs, then you have to argue, ‘You have more money than the program allows. Why is it that you’re unable to put food on the table?'”

