Connecticut Supreme Court rules against Remington Arms

CONNECTICUT (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – A Connecticut supreme court judge has denied a motion by lawyers for Remington Outdoor to have the lawsuit against Remington, filed by the families of the Sandy Hook victims, tossed out of court.

The motion filed by Remington contended that the plaintiffs did not put forward facts to connect the marketing of the bushmaster with the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. It is on the marketing of the gun where the lawsuit hinges.

But that was not a factor in today court ruling. The issue was that Remington was stalling in an attempt to hold off the court procedure of discovery from taking place.

Earlier this month the plaintiff lawyers complained that Remington was stalling and cited that among the material turned over to the Sandy Hook families were eighteen thousand files of cartoons, photos, videos and emojis.

