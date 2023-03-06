AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A controversial conservative commentator is scheduled to speak at the University at Buffalo this week.

Michael Knowles, who is a commentator at The Daily Wire, a conservative news site founded by Ben Shapiro, will be brought to campus by the school’s Young Americans for Freedom student chapter on Thursday.

This comes just after Knowles sparked controversy during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, where he called for transgenderism to be “eradicated.”

According to a flyer from the student organization, the speech that Knowles will deliver is called “How radical feminism destroys women (and everything else).”

University at Buffalo released a statement to News 4 on Sunday, saying that the university does not take positions on the views of those who visit campus, but it “holds steadfast to its values of diversity, inclusion, equity and mutual respect.”

The statement reads in full:

The Young Americans for Freedom student chapter at the University at Buffalo is hosting an event on March 9 with political commentator, author and media host Michael Knowles. This is a student-chapter event. Student government-sponsored clubs have the ability to invite speakers of their choosing, as long as they follow the laws and guidelines concerning public events on campus.

As a public university, UB supports the fundamental right of its community and invited guests to peacefully express their views and opinions – even when others disagree. Freedom of expression also gives individuals the right to oppose the opinions of others, but it must be done in such a way that doesn’t limit the speaker or interfere with university operations. As we have seen in the past, speakers sometimes hold opinions contrary to university values or make polarizing comments. While UB does not take a position on the views of those who visit campus, the university holds steadfast to its values of diversity, inclusion, equity and mutual respect. UB’s values are supported and advanced by our Office of Inclusive Excellence in order to build a culture of diversity, social justice, and inclusion that makes all of us stronger. We are committed to fostering a safe, welcoming environment at all times – just as we are committed to freedom of speech. University at Buffalo