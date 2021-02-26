Construction for $854M transmission project in Capital Region, Mohawk Valley to start

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Construction for an $854 million project to upgrade energy transmission along 93-miles of 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region has begun. The Marcy to New Scotland Transmission Upgrade Project is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher-demand areas across the state.

(New York State Press Office)

In addition, the Governor’s Office says the project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting hundreds of clean energy construction jobs. The project, managed jointly by LS Power Grid New York and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

“A clean and reliable transmission infrastructure is critical to combating climate change and achieving New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals,” Governor Cuomo said. “The start of construction on this important project marks a major milestone in our efforts to construct a new energy superhighway to move energy across the state more efficiently, while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies.”

This project upgraded 93 miles of transmission lines and included construction of two new substations between NYPA’s central transmission hub in Marcy in Oneida County and New Scotland in Albany County. The project uses existing electric transmission corridors and replaces aging and outdated transmission towers to increase energy efficiency. The New York State Public Service Commission approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the project on January 21.