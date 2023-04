OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Go big or go home.

Back in February, Oswego’s Mayor, Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego has created one of their biggest paving plans to date, with over $1 million worth of city streets set to be paved.

Construction is officially set to begin today, April 26.

This project will hit the $8 million dollar mark for amount of roads paved under Mayor Barlow’s term, with this year being his last.

“We have worked quickly to deliver the city’s largest paving plan as early as possible in the calendar year to provide relief to motorist traveling along some of the city’s roughest roadways,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Paving routes throughout the years. Courtesy of the City of Oswego Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Barlow’s proposed 2023 paving plan includes: