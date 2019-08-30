Construction-related lane closures suspended over Labor Day weekend

(NEWS10)– Temporary lane closures for road construction are currently suspended for the Labor Day weekend, according to Governor Cuomo.

Those road and bridge closures will be suspended until 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, making travel easier for everyone who’s hitting the road this weekend.

The Governor’s office reminding you that the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is currently happening statewide through Labor Day. State and local law enforcement are out on the roads, working to keep drunk drivers off the road and keep you safe.