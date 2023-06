BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A construction worker was struck and killed by a dump truck on I-90 West, near milepost 400, shortly after 5:30 Wednesday morning.

State Police confirmed the incident to News 4, saying the worker was “backed over” by the truck.

The right lane of I-90 West has been blocked between the Pembroke service area and the Pembroke exit.

@nyspolice tell us the accident happened at 5:38 this morning in a work zone on the I-90 in between Exit 48 and Exit 48A. We will keep you updated this morning on @news4buffalo as police are investigating. https://t.co/29uG2tNRXT — Hope Winter (@Hope_Winter) June 7, 2023

