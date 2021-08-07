Consumer Reports- what to buy in August

CONSUMER REPORTS — Back-to-school and the end of summer shopping is here. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“Back to school shopping is in full swing. It will run through probably mid to late September, you’ll probably be seeing deals on all the tech devices that you’ll need for the school season whether that’s laptops or computers, printers, wireless routers,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

“And a good way to shop when you’re shopping back to school is to not try to find everything once. Shop for whatever you need as you see it,” Gordon said.

First up on deep-discounts- computers. CR found the Mac Mini for $649 at Amazon. The Mac Mini shows fast speeds in CR’s performance tests and scores well in owner satisfaction.

Next, strengthen your connection, and make it more secure by upgrading your router. The Netgear Orbi Mesh Router System is $97 at Amazon. CR says this mesh network scored very good for mid-range and far-range distances in its tests.

Another item that can go a long way this school year: a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet is $530 at Amazon.

And finally, you can at least try to keep that college dorm room clean with a robotic vacuum. The Eufy RoboVac is $220 at Amazon. CR says this extremely quiet RoboVac excelled at cleaning and navigating this specially designed test laboratory.

“Vacuums, in general, tend to go on sale all throughout the year, so my best recommendation is to never pay full price for a vacuum,” Gordon said.