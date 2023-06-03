LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A drag performer-led storytime hour postponed in April will not be rescheduled, according to a small local library that has dealt with controversy and backlash from its community. On Friday, Rockwell Falls Public Library announced on its website that the story hour, which originally would have invited an area drag performer to read to children at the library, will no longer be taking place.

“Rockwell Falls Public Library is unable to reschedule the Drag Queen Story Hour,” the library wrote on its website in a banner that also included information on other community events. The library board chose to postpone the story hour in April, with a targeted decision date of the end of May.

The planned story hour was set to welcome drag performer Scarlet Sagamore, previously of Albany, to the library. Sagamore’s event would have consisted of reading children three short books, followed by a singalong and craft project. At a meeting of the Rockwell Falls Public Library board, Lake Luzerne residents in attendance opposed the event, vocalizing their belief that Sagamore would endanger their children.

The appropriateness of a drag performer at the library isn’t the only controversial topic the community has heard in recent weeks. Last month, a recently-elected library board member opposed the proposition of a resolution against banning books, claiming that the library should be allowed the ability to decide what books are appropriate for the community. That assertion was rebuked by other board members, as well as library director Courtney Kier.