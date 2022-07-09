ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)– The New York Sheriff’s Association wishes state lawmakers would have consulted with law enforcement first before passing the new concealed carry law that goes into effect September 1st.

“We feel like simple conversations with experts, and in this case we are the law enforcement experts would be a more workable law for not only them and us, but the people who have to live by them,” stated Thomas J. Dougherty, President of the New York Sheriffs’ Association.

While the association makes it clear in an online statement that it supports reasonable licensing laws, it’s worried that this punishes law-abiding citizens. It is also concerned about implementing the new changes that will be required to get a concealed carry permit.

“We look at the training requirements that are going to be effective post that date that we are going to have up to a year to get these people a 16 hour course, 2 hours of live fire,” said Dougherty. “They have to pass an 80 percent written exam. And the logistics behind that are going to be extremely unworkable.”

Thomas Dougherty is the Sheriff of Livingston County and said thousands of people in his jurisdiction have concealed carry permits. They will now have to update their license after every three years.

“I don’t know that we are going to be able to accomplish that lift without hiring additional people, having additional funding from our board of supervisors. But I do support our pistol permit holders.”

While a lawsuit has yet to be filed, New York GOPChairman Nick Langworthy is looking to overturn this new law in court. When asked about the gun legislation during extraordinary session, Speaker Carl Heastie gave the following remarks.

“Whenever the Supreme Court makes a decision, and you try to respond and you try to make sure the things that you do don’t run into a conflict with the Supreme Court’s decision,” explained Heastie. “The Supreme Court did say you can still have criteria to how guns are being issued and we believe that it falls in line with what we are able to do, what we are allowed to do.”