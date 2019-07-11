Convicted rapist and kidnapper breaks out of GPS-monitoring bracelet, triggering search in Onondaga and Cayuga Counties

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to NewsChannel 9 that a convicted kidnapper and rapist, out of prison on parole, broke out of his GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet late Wednesday night.

In 1984, Christopher Block was sent to prison for violently raping and kidnapping two women with a weapon in the City of Syracuse.

New York State’s Department of Parole, the agency leading the search, has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for information, including if the suspect is still on the loose.

According to NewsChannel 9’s sources, to the last of their knowledge, Block has not been taken into custody.

Sources confirm Block’s bracelet was found in Skaneateles and he was last seen headed toward Auburn.

People living in Cayuga County reported to NewsChannel 9 receiving calls from 911 overnight with the warning.

Block’s bracelet was removed around 9:30 p.m. and parole officers were first alerted just before 10 p.m.

Parole requested the assistance of local police, including the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which used its deputies, K9s and helicopter.

Block is described as 5’10” and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left and right arms, a tattoo on his back and is missing a toe on his left foot.

Additional information from a law enforcement source close to the case says Block has been seen near the Cayuga County/Onondaga County line within the last eight hours. An active search is currently happening with multiple agencies involved.

If anyone sees Block or has any information, they should call 911 immediately. A tip line has also been set up. That number is (315) 428-4752.