Convicted rapist facing parole violation after exposing himself to woman

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says Raymond Waddell, 48, of Bridgeport was released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women. Last month, a woman called the police saying Wassell exposed himself to her. His ankle bracelet and license plate number connected him to the incident.

The DA referenced Albany’s talks of “compassionate parole” in New York State, citing Wassell as a prime example not to implement the policy.

“This is the type of people that some in the progressive movement, some in the Working Families Party, are looking to let out of state prison and walk our streets in the State of New york. I think he’s a poster child of how stupid that policy could be than Raymond Wassell,” Fitzpatrick said.

Wassell is being charged with public lewdness and could face a parole violation, which would send him back to prison.